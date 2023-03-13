CHANGE LANGUAGE
J&K: NIA Conducts Searches in Srinagar Related to Terror Funding; Local Police, CRPF Assist
J&K: NIA Conducts Searches in Srinagar Related to Terror Funding; Local Police, CRPF Assist

Curated By: Ieshan Wani

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 14:47 IST

New Delhi, India

The forces reached the locality at around 6:30 am and later searched the house (PTI/File)

A local told CNN-News18 that the security forces had surrounded the area in big numbers but there was no restriction on the movement of people

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches in Srinagar with the help of CRPF and local police. According to reports, the searches were related to cases of terror funding and support to terrorism among others.

Sources told CNN-News18 that NIA officials with the local police and CPRF reached Karfalli Mohalla locality in the wee hours of Monday and searched the house of Uzair, son of Farooq Ahmad.

The forces reached the locality at around 6:30 am and later searched the house. However, it wasn’t immediately known if NIA sleuths recovered any material from the location.

A local told CNN-News18 that the security forces had surrounded the area in big numbers but there was no restriction on the movement of people.

About the Author
Ieshan Wani
Ieshan Wani, senior correspondent, CNN-News18, has over eight years of experience in reporting, producing and editing news for broadcast, digital and
  1. jammu kashmir news
