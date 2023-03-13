J&K: NIA Conducts Searches in Srinagar Related to Terror Funding; Local Police, CRPF Assist

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches in Srinagar with the help of CRPF and local police. According to reports, the searches were related to cases of terror funding and support to terrorism among others.

Sources told CNN-News18 that NIA officials with the local police and CPRF reached Karfalli Mohalla locality in the wee hours of Monday and searched the house of Uzair, son of Farooq Ahmad.

The forces reached the locality at around 6:30 am and later searched the house. However, it wasn’t immediately known if NIA sleuths recovered any material from the location.

A local told CNN-News18 that the security forces had surrounded the area in big numbers but there was no restriction on the movement of people.

Read all the Latest India News here