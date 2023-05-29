J&K: Civilian Shot Dead by Terrorists in Anantnag; Politicians Condemn 'Heinous Targeted Attack'

A civilian was shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. Deepu, a resident of Udhampur, succumbed to his injuries after he was shot, according to officials.

“Terrorists fired upon one civilian namely Deepu R/O Udhampur working at private circus mela at amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in #Anantnag. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The police said a case has been registered and investigation is going on.

A little-known outfit named the Kashmir Freedom Fighters (KFF) has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to CNN-News18 reports. The group has claimed responsibility of previous civilian attacks.

A joint operation has been launched to neutralise the terrorists involved in the attack.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condemned the terrorist attack, according to an official statement. He extended his condolences to the family and said “the government and entire nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the family. "

“Our security forces remain committed in their resolve to thwart the designs of terrorists and all efforts will be made to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the Lt Governor said.

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), in a statement citing party chief Farooq Abdullah and second in command Omar Abdullah, has condemned the attack stating, “Such reprehensible acts of violence are roadblocks to peace in our country and blots on the idea of humanity."

In unequivocal terms, JKNC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and VP @OmarAbdullah condemn the killing of a civilian in Janglatmandi, Anantnag. Such reprehensible acts of violence are roadblocks to peace in our country and blots on the idea of humanity.

Separately former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said, “The murder of Deepak who worked with a traveling circus to earn an honest living is an abomination"

Pained by the news of yet another targeted attack against a civilian in Anantnag area of South Kashmir. The murder of Deepak who worked with a traveling circus to earn an honest living is an abomination & I condemn this militant attack unreservedly.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said she was “deeply anguished by yet another attack on an innocent civilian in Anantnag," and targeted the Centre over its policy “which have been a monumental failure in J&K".

Deeply anguished by yet another attack on an innocent civilian in Anantnag. Deepu eked out his living by working at an amusement park. My heart goes out to his family in this hour of grief. This speaks volumes about GOI's policy which have been a monumental failure in J&K.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad also condemned the “heinous act" and said terrorism is a menace that needs to be fought collectively. “Strongly condemn the heinous act of killing Deepu of Udhampur by terrorists in Anantnag. Terrorism is a menace that needs to be fought by us collectively. It is a curse against humanity!" he said in a tweet.

BJP general secretary organisation, Jammu and Kashmir, Ashok Koul, strongly condemned the brutal killing of Deepu and denounced the act as “barbaric". He extended his condolences to the grieving family and urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the case and apprehend the culprits responsible for the attack.

The incident is being observed as the most recent case of civilian killings in the valley. On February, Sanjay Sharma (40), a Kashmiri Pandit ATM guard in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, was fatally shot in the chest at point-blank range by terrorists in the Achan area of the south Kashmir district.