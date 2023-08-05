CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gyanvapi Mosque SurveyHaryana ViolenceParliament Monsoon SessionSeema HaiderHijab Ban in Mumbai College
Home » India » J&K: 3 Army Personnel Killed in Encounter in Kulgam; Search Op On
1-MIN READ

J&K: 3 Army Personnel Killed in Encounter in Kulgam; Search Op On

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 08:34 IST

Srinagar, India

The official said reinforcement has been rushed to the area and the search operation has been intensified (File Image: News18)

The official said reinforcement has been rushed to the area and the search operation has been intensified (File Image: News18)

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the security forces, who retaliated

At least three personnel of the Indian Army were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday. As per the police, the incident took place after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the security forces, who retaliated, an official said.

In the exchange of fire, three security forces personnel were injured, who later succumbed during treatment, the official saod.

“Operation Halan #Kulgam. On specific inputs regarding presence of terrorists on higher reaches of Halan in Kulgam, operations launched by Security Forces on 04 Aug 23. In exchange of firing with terrorists, three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed. Search operations are continuing,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army said in a tweet.

The official said reinforcement has been rushed to the area and the search operation has been intensified.

About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. jammu and kashmir
first published:August 05, 2023, 08:34 IST
last updated:August 05, 2023, 08:34 IST