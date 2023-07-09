UP STF Arrests Ex-serviceman, Manager for Operating Army Recruitment Racket

The Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force on Sunday said it has arrested two people, one of them an army man, for allegedly running a fake army recruitment racket and forging appointment letters.

Sources from the force said the STF arrested fugitive soldier Pawan Raj and Satish Yadav, a manager of a defence academy, in the Bijnor area of Lucknow on Saturday on the basis of a tip-off.

Several fake affidavits and Aadhaar cards were recovered from their possession, they said.

Sources said that Yadav, who managed the Mission Defence Academy in Bijnor, took money from Indian Army aspirants in exchange for getting their medical exams cleared and getting them fake appointment letters. Yadav ran the racket in connivance with Pawan Raj, a former army man.

During interrogation, Pawan Raj told the STF that he had met two army men, Bala and Suryavanshi, during his posting in the Army Medical Corps, Lucknow in 2017.

He joined their gang and got crores of rupees helping clear hundreds of candidates their medical tests, STF sources said.

Suryavanshi and Bala were caught and jailed after a court martial but Pawan Raj managed to evade conviction, they said.

STF sources said that Pawan Raj used to contact candidates through the Defence Academy and took Rs 4-5 lakh from each candidate.