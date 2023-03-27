Jacket and Sunglasses On, Beverage Can in Hand: Amritpal Singh, Aide Papalpreet Spotted in Fresh Pics

Fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his key aide Papalpreet Singh were spotted in the latest pictures that went viral on social media on Monday. Both appeared relaxed, with Amritpal Singh seen wearing a jacket, a maroon turban and sunglasses and holding a beverage can.

Papalpreet Singh, who also appears in the picture wearing a sweatshirt, is said to be Amritpal Singh’s mentor. He was allegedly in contact with Pakistan’s spy agency ISI. According to reports, the picture was taken a day after the police operation against the Khalistan sympathiser began on March 18.

In another image that emerged on social media, Amitpal and Papalpreet are pictured with their motorcycle on a van in Jugadu Rehde which is believed to be clicked on March 19 when they received help from the locals for a tyre puncture.

Amritpal allegedly changed multiple vehicles after abandoning his Mercedez car that was used during their escape from police in Jalandhar.

Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh were allegedly harboured by a woman, Baljit Kaur, at her home in Shahabad in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district on March 19. Before that, the duo allegedly stayed at another woman, Balbir Kaur’s residence in Patiala’s Hargobind Nagar on the same day for five to six hours.

On Saturday, CCTV camera footage purportedly showed Amritpal, dressed in a jacket and trousers and speaking on a mobile phone in Patiala. In the footage, the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief could also be seen holding a bag with a white cloth covering his face. Papalpreet could also be seen in the footage. In a second footage from the same spot, a sunglass-wearing Amritpal could be seen speaking on the phone while walking on the street.

Both the women were arrested for helping the duo.

Amritpal Singh has remained untraceable since a police crackdown against him and members of his ‘Waris Punjab De’ began in Punjab. The radical preacher escaped the police crackdown in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances. He is believed to be possessing multiple passports with different identities.

He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Amritpal Singh in Nepal?

Nepal’s Department of Immigration has put Singh on its surveillance list following a request from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Monday. The move came after it was suspected that he had entered Nepal and was in hiding.

According to a report by The Kathmandu Post newspaper, in a letter sent to the Department of Consular Services on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has requested the government agencies to arrest Singh if he tries to flee from Nepal. “Singh is currently hiding in Nepal," the paper said, citing a copy of the letter obtained by it.

Kamal Prasad Pandey, the Information Officer at the Department confirmed the letter and said “We have received a written note along with a copy of his passport from the (Indian) embassy suspecting that Amritpal Singh might have entered Nepal."

The Indian Embassy has sent the note asking the Department to put Singh, a member of a separatist group, on the surveillance list," he added.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has directed all security agencies to be on high alert in the Nepal-India border area. Instruction has been given at the request of Indian security officials and the Nepal-India border area has been kept on ‘high alert’ for two days, My Republica newspaper said citing ministry sources.

Earlier in the day, Amritpal Singh’s close associate Varinder Singh alias Fauji was nabbed by the Amritsar Rural police. Police said he was part of the private security set for the preacher, adding the National Security Act has been invoked against Varinder Singh and he was being sent to the Dibrugarh Jail in Assam, where some alleged Amritpal Singh associates are already being held under the NSA.

(With inputs from PTI)

