Home » India » 'Humiliating' Intro, Asked to Cut Hair: Details of Jadavpur University Student's Ragging
1-MIN READ

'Humiliating' Intro, Asked to Cut Hair: Details of Jadavpur University Student's Ragging

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 21:38 IST

New Delhi, India

The father of the 18-year-old boy has filed a complaint pointing toward students of the hostel for his son's death (File Photo)

After a first year student allegedly fell from the hostel balcony of Jadavpur University, more details of his ragging have come forth along with three new suspects in the case.

According to the police, three more people were present at the scene and participated in the alleged ragging that led to the death of Swapnodeep Kundu.

Till now, at least 20 students have been questioned in the case.

The three new suspects, along with the previous ones allegedly forced Kundu to cut off his hair in a specific way.

They also made him undergo a humiliating introduction session, in which he was asked to provide his physical details among other things, police sources said, as quoted by India Today.

What had happened?

The 18-year-old student, a resident of Bagula in Nadia district, was an undergraduate student of Bengali (honours). He allegedly fell from a second-floor balcony of the main hostel around 11.45 pm on Wednesday.

He was grievously injured and was undergoing treatment at the KPC Medical College where succumbed to the injuries at 4.30 am on Thursday.

He had several injuries when he was brought to a private hospital. His left side of the skull, rib, and pelvis all showed fractures, according to the original autopsy. His spine was fractured as well.

The ongoing case

Till now, a student, identified as Sourav Chowdhury has been arrested after he confessed his participation in the ragging.

Sources said that the boy had started staying with his friends instead of staying at the hostel as he was afraid to stay at the hostel because of constant alleged harassment.

Swapnodeep’s father Ramprasad Kundu has filed a complaint claiming that some of the boarders of that hostel are responsible for his son’s death.

According the police has started a case under section 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. He further informed to the police that on Wednesday night, Swapnodeep called his mother who was then afraid for his life and wanted to go back to his village.

Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
first published:August 12, 2023, 21:38 IST
last updated:August 12, 2023, 21:38 IST