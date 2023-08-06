Jaipur Heritage Mayor Suspended, Husband Arrested While Taking Bribe for 'Patta'

The Rajasthan government suspended Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar in a late night order after her husband Sushil Gurjar was arrested by the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday for allegedly taking a Rs 2 lakh bribe.

The mayor is also suspended from her civic body seat - Ward Number 43 in the city’s corporation. Sushil Gurjar had allegedly taken the bribe in exchange for issuing a land lease. Two others were also arrested along with the Mayor’s husband.

ACB Additional Director General (ADG) Hemant Priyadarshy said that Sushil gurjar was demanding bribe through two middlemen Narayan Singh and Anil Dubey for issuing the plot’s lease.

Following the verification of intel, the ACB team laid a trap for the three and they were caught taking bribes. Sushil Gurjar was caught taking the bribe at his residence and during the search, the ACB recovered over Rs 40 lakh in cash and file of the lease.

Since, the mayor’s husband was caught while accepting the bribe at their house — while the mayor was present there — it appeared that the mayor was involved, and had the potential to influence the probe into the case.

From Narayan Singh’s house, Rs 8 lakh was recovered by the ACB team.

Earlier in June, Munesh Gurjar, along with a few other Congress councilors had accused the then commissioner of corruption and protested against him. A dharna was staged at the corporation headquarters demanding action against him.

Days after the protest, the officer lodged an FIR against Munesh Gurjar and other councilors for falseful allegations and kept him from performing his duties.

The Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation has a Congress board.

(with inputs from PTI & ANI)