Jaipur Man Commits Suicide, Blames His Employer in Audio Clip

A 49-year old man allegedly hanged himself to death here, with police saying he has left behind an audio clip purportedly accusing his employer of harassing him and not paying him salary.

The BJP attacked the state’s Congress government over the incident, claiming that deceased Sanjay Pande has alleged in the clip that his employer Shabbir Khan is involved in cow smuggling under the patronage of an MLA.

In the audio clip recorded in his phone before he took the extreme step, Pande alleged that he was being harassed by Shabbir Khan who is associated with Rafiq Khan, police said.

Shabbir Khan runs a transport company in which Pande was an employee. “Pande’s family members gave an audio to the police in which the man is purportedly heard blaming Shabbir Khan. He also said in the audio that Shabbir Khan has the patronage of Rafiq Khan,” a police official said.

A case for abetment to suicide was registered against Shabbir Khan with Kanota the police station on Thursday on the complaint given by the family members, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bassi, Megh Chand Mina said.

He said the body was shifted to the mortuary of SMS hospital for postmortem on Wednesday, but the family members did not agree to an autopsy and hence it could not be conducted.

The body is still kept at the mortuary, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena claimed in Jaipur that it was Congress MLA Rafiq Khan who Pande has named in the audio.

“A Brahmin has committed suicide after being troubled by MLA Rafiq Khan and his workers. The law and order in the state come in the hands of the Congress MLAs who have become ‘mini-cm’ in their constituency," he told reporters.

Meena went to Kanota to meet Pande’s kin. BJP MP from Jaipur Ramcharan Bohra and former state party president Ashok Parnami also met the family.

Meena said that Pandey was a ‘Gau bhakt’ and has committed suicide after being tortured by the “goons" of MLA Rafiq Khan in Ahimsa Nagar, Agra Road.

“How long will this anti-Hindu government continue to commit heinous atrocities on Hindus? To what extent will this government fall in appeasement?" he said.

Rafiq Khan, who is the MLA from Jaipur’s Adarsh Nagar constituency, could not be contacted for comments.

Former BJP MLA from Adarsh Nagar Ashok Parnami said Pande alleged in the audio recording that Shabbir was involved in cow smuggling and wanted to engage him too, but when he refused and demanded his salary, Shabbir started threatening him.

“There is no law and order in Rajasthan," he told reporters at the residence of Pande on Agra Road.

