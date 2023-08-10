Jaipur-Mumbai Firing Incident: Borivali GRP Seeks Nacro Test of Accused RPF Constable Chetan Singh

Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) has applied for a narco test of Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Kumar Singh, who shot dead his duty in-charge partner and three other passengers of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train last month.

In a three-page application in the court, the GRP sought the narco test of Chetan Singh and his brain mapping as well. However, so far court has not passed the order in this matter.

Police have so far recorded statements of over 120 people in the case. The police also took the accused to recreate the crime seen on the train.

Accused Says ‘Was Not in His Consciousness’

Chetan Kumar Singh, who is under police custody till August 11, told cops said that he was “not in his consciousness" when the incident happened.

In a statement to the police, Singh said, “I was not in my consciousness when the incident took place. After the incident, I called up my wife that something wrong has happened and now you will have to care of the children."

Amid this, the police said that Singh’s statement aims to get himself saved in the court when it comes to trial.

The police also said that if the train had not halted at Mira Road, the accused would have killed more people.

On July 31, the incident took place between Dahisar and Mira Road stations inside the B5 coach of Jaipur–Mumbai Superfast Express. Four people, including ASI Tikaram Meena were killed in it.

Apart from the accused, the police have recorded statements of his wife and mother for several hours.

More sections of the IPC have been added to the crime, including Section 363 (Kidnapping, taking one deceased on hostage situation and later killing him), Section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), Section 341 (wrongful confinement) and Section 342 (wrongful restraint and wrongful confinement).