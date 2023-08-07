Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing: Accused Says 'Was Not in His Consciousness', Requests to Meet Family

Chetan Kumar Singh, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable who shot dead his duty in-charge partner and three other passengers of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train last month said that he was “not in his consciousness" when the incident happened.

In a statement to the police, Singh said, “I was not in my consciousness when the incident took place. After the incident I called up my wife that something wrong has happened and now you will have to care of the children."

Amid this, the police said that Singh’s statement aims to get himself saved in the court when it comes to trail.

The police also said that if the train had not halted at Mira Road, the accused would have killed more people.

On July 31, the incident took place between Dahisar and Mira Road stations inside the B5 coach of Jaipur–Mumbai Superfast Express. Four people, including ASI Tikaram Meena was killed in it.

Apart from the accused, the police has recorded statement of his wife and mother for several hours. Statements of over 120 people have also been recorded in the case.

Police have so far recorded statement of over 120 people. Police is now going through CCTV footage from Jaipur to Mumbai and CCTV footage inside train as well.

A recreation of the crime seen will also take place in the near future.

More sections of the IPC has been added in the crime, including Section 363 (Kidnapping, taking one deceased on hostage situation and later killing him), Section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), Section 341 (wrongful confinement) and Section 342 (wrongful restraint and wrongful confinement).

Meanwhile, Singh’s advocate Amit Mishra said that his client was “not happy" with the transfer and that he is mentally unfit and requires medication." Accused has also requested court that he wants to meet his wife and and mother.

Kumar had used AKM, which is the modified version of AK 47, to shoot dead his partner-in-charge Tika Ram Meena and three other passengers. He fired approximately 12 rounds.