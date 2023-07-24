Jaipur Restaurant Owner Beaten to Death by 2 Employees. Reason: An Overcooked Egg Bhurji

A 45-year-old ex-serviceman from Jaipur was beaten to death by two employees of his restaurant in Kalwar area late on Saturday. The victim had reportedly scolded two employees, who were brothers, for “poorly cooked" egg bhurji. This triggered the duo, who ended up killing the restaurant owner.

According to a report in Times of India, the scolding of the owner led to a verbal spat which ended up in a violent fight that killed the owner. Following the incident, the accused fled the spot after putting down the shutter of the restaurant.

The report quoted SHO of Kalwar police station, Ravindra Pratap Singh, as saying that the deceased, identified as Hameer Singh, was killed on late Saturday by his employees.

The SHO further was further quoted, “He accused the two employees of overcooking the dish and abused them. This irked the duo, who beat him up with hockey sticks and batons."

A case of murder has been registered by the police. The SHO also said that a man who lived near the restaurant informed the police when he found the shutter of the restaurant closed and got no response from the owner despite calling on his number several times. The report stated that he informed the police control room around 12:30 am.

The accused brothers, Bablu and Sunil, were missing and the body of the deceased was found in a pool of blood, following which it was sent for post-mortem. The TOI report stated that a team of FSL experts, senior officers and a dog squad arrived at the spot. The SHO added that the victim seemed to have been beaten up badly as there were injuries on his face and other body parts.