Jaishankar Says Modi Government Significantly Enhancing Border Infrastructure
1-MIN READ

Jaishankar Says Modi Government Significantly Enhancing Border Infrastructure

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 10:52 IST

New Delhi, India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlights the Modi government's efforts in enhancing border infrastructure, including ties with neighboring countries

The Modi government has significantly enhanced border infrastructure in the last nine years, including along the frontier with China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

In an interaction with a group of journalists, he said infrastructure push along the Northern border is going to determine India’s response to national security challenges.

Jaishankar said India is boosting connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The external affairs minister said India is in talks with Bhutan for a rail link between that country and Assam.

first published:August 07, 2023, 10:52 IST
last updated:August 07, 2023, 10:52 IST