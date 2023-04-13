Jallianwala Bagh Tragedy: PM Modi Leads Tributes to Massacre Victims, Says Their Sacrifice Inspires Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remembered the martyrs of the infamous Jallianwala Bagh tragedy and said their great sacrifice inspires us to work even harder.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister wrote, I recall the sacrifices of all those martyred on this day in Jallianwala Bagh. Their great sacrifice inspires us to work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters and build a strong and developed India.”

Other Indian leaders, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on Twitter.

I join the nation in paying tributes to the innocent children, women and men who were martyred in the inhumane Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their sacrifice will always remain etched in the heart of every Indian”,” Vice President Dhankar tweeted.”

Union Minister Pradhan also paid homage to the people who lost their lives in the gruesome attack and said that it remains a blot on humanity.

Calling it one of the most brutal and cold-blooded tragedy in Indian history, Union Minister Hardeep Puri tweeted, “On the anniversary of one of history’s most brutal & cold-blooded massacres, I join the nation in paying homage to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh.”

I join my fellow Punjabis in paying homage to the valiant Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs who changed the course of India’s freedom struggle with their supreme sacrifice. This unparalleled act of tyranny also reminds us of the power of courage in the face of oppression. Jai Hind”, tweeted former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of Punjab

On April 13, 1919, British Military General Dyer, known as the Butcher of India, ordered the killing of several unarmed Indians who were peacefully protesting against the arrest of nationalist leaders Saifuddin Kitchlew and Satyapal.

What makes the incident all the more ghastly was the fact that Dyer opened fire without any warning in a confined place with a small opening leaving several protesters dead and many injured.

