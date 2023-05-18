Jallikattu: SC to Deliver Verdict Today on Pleas Against Tamil Nadu's Traditional Bull-Taming Sport

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its judgement on a batch of pleas challenging Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra laws protecting the traditional bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’ and bullock cart races on Thursday. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph will deliver the verdict which is likely to decide the fate of the traditional sport.

The petitions, including one filed by the animal rights body, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), have challenged the Tamil Nadu law which protects ‘Jallikattu’ claiming that the bull-taming sport is a cultural heritage of the state.

The judgment may decide the fate of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act of 2017 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules of 2017, which had paved the way to re-start the bull-taming sport in the state after a 2014 ban by the Supreme court. In 2014, the apex court had banned the use of bulls as performing animals for Jallikattu and bullock-cart races across the country.

The top court had earlier said the petitions against the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017 needed to be decided by a larger bench, a PTI report mentioned. The bench then referred five questions to be decided upon by the larger bench.

top videos

The apex court had also observed that notwithstanding the cruelty involved in ‘Jallikattu’, it cannot be termed a blood sport as no weapons are used and that people do not take part in the event to kill the animal.

“Because there is death does not mean it is a blood sport. I don’t suggest that people who are going to participate and climb onto the bulls are going there in order to extract blood in that event. People are not going to kill the animal. Blood may be an incidental thing," the bench, comprising justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar had said.