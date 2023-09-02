Jalna Maratha Quota Violence: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets Injured Persons, Calls Police Action Inhuman

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday met Maratha quota agitators injured in police action a day earlier in Ambad tehsil in Jalna.

On Friday, police had resorted to baton charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi on Dhule-Solapur road after those at the site allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on hunger strike to the hospital.

Around 40 policemen and several protesters were injured and many buses set on fire during the violence that erupted in Jalna. More than 350 persons have been booked for alleged involvement in the untoward incidents.

Speaking to the injured persons in a local hospital in the afternoon, the NCP supremo said those seeking reservations in jobs and education for the Maratha community must do so peacefully, should exercise restrain and keep calm.

Pawar, who assured them of his support, also met several agitators who are on hunger strike at the site of Friday’s police action.

He blamed the state home department for the incident and termed the police action as “inhuman".