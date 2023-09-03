Jalna Protest: Maratha Quota Demand Gains Pace; 'Call From Higher Ups' Led to Lathicharge, Says Pawar

At least a dozen police officers were injured after a protest for the Maratha reservation in the Jalna district of central Maharashtra turned violent on Friday as protestors resorted to stone-pelting. Police used lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and even fired teargas shells at a mob at Antarwali village in Dhule-Solapur road.

Some private vehicles and at least 15 state transport buses were vandalised and torched in the violence that broke out during the protest. Police have registered a case against more than 360 persons for alleged involvement in the violence, though no arrests have been made.

Opposition leaders targeted the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state over Friday’s incidents, condemning the use of baton charge by police and demanding that the government take steps to provide reservation to the politically dominant Maratha community.

LATEST UPDATES

- Uddhav Thackeray Demands Reservation for Marathas, OBCs; Seeks Fadnavis’ Resignation

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded that the Centre provide reservations to Marathas and OBCs in the special session of Parliament convened later this month.

Thackeray also visited Jalna in the evening and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He reiterated that the Centre should bring in a law that would enable reservation for the Maratha community and cases against the protestors should be dropped.

Thackeray, while addressing the Shiv Sena (UBT) workers slammed the “government brutality" of police baton charging the protestors seeking reservation for Marathas in Jalna on Friday evening.

“How can police behave in a way without the directions from someone," he asked.

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers also staged a protest in Mumbai’s Lalbaug against Jalna administration over the alleged lathicharge on protestors.

- Maha CM Eknath Shinde Appeals to Maintain Peace; Orders High-level Inquiry

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday expressed his concern over the agitation in Jalna and appealed for maintenance of peace. He also said that he has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.

Shinde said, “The incident of the lathi-charge during the agitation in Jalna district is very unfortunate. I had a conversation with the leader of this movement, Jarange Patil. Meetings were also held under my chairmanship regarding their demands." He went on to say that he had request Jarange Patil to withdraw the agitation, however the protest still continued.

“During protest time, the condition of Jarange Patil deteriorated, Collector and SP went there because they were worried about his condition. They were requesting that Jarange Patil should be admitted to the hospital. However, this unfortunate incident happened at that time. I have also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. Also, I have given instructions to treat all the injured in this incident at the government’s expense," he added.

Previously on Friday, the CMO posted on X, “The incident of lathicharge on the protestors in the ongoing protest for Maratha reservation here is very unfortunate. The Collector and the Superintendent of Police have taken information about the incident and have ordered an inquiry."

- Rally in Thane Against Police Action on Maratha Quota Agitators

A rally was taken out on the main streets of Thane city in Maharashtra on Saturday condemning the lathi-charge by police on Maratha quota protesters in Jalna a day before.

The rally, organised by Maratha Mahasangh, started in Masunda Talao area where slogans were raised against the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

The organisers claimed Marathas are purposely deprived of reservation in education and jobs and threatened to launch aggressive agitations in future.

- NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar Meets Injured Persons; Condemns Police Action

National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday met Maratha quota agitators injured in police action a day earlier in Ambad tehsil in Jalna.

Pawar said those seeking reservations in jobs and education for the Maratha community must do so peacefully, should exercise restrain and keep calm.

According to a Livemint report, Pawar said agitators informed him “a call from the higher ups" led to change in the police’ attitude at the Antarwali protest and action was being taken despite the peaceful protest.

He also assured the injured persons and the community of his support and blamed the state home department for the incident, terming the police action as “inhuman".

- Aurangabad Range Special IG Dnyaneshwar Chavan Meets Injured Persons

Aurangabad Range Special IG Dnyaneshwar Chavan met those injured in the police lathi-charge during a protest for Maratha reservation in Jalna, Maharashtra.

VIDEO | Aurangabad Range Special IG Dnyaneshwar Chavan met those injured in the police lathi-charge during a protest for Maratha reservation in Jalna, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/ngJ8J7LdLs— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 2, 2023

- Man Torches His Own Car in Protest Against Police Action

In a video shared by a user on X, a man can be seen burning his own ‘Nexon’ car as a mark of protest against the lathi-charge by police on Maratha quota agitators. However, News18 could not independently verify its authenticity.

Man burning his own nexon in maharashtra in response of the lathi charge of jalna police on peaceful protest. pic.twitter.com/vmnnXxde5D— Dadarao Haral (@imdadarao) September 2, 2023

- Case Filed Against More Than 360 Persons, Activists Firm on Continuing Agitation

A day after the agitation for reservation for the Maratha community turned violent, police said that they have registered a case against more than 360 persons for alleged involvement in the violence though no arrest has been made.

A senior police official said, “An offence was registered at Gondi police station in Jalna against 16 agitators, who have been identified, and around 350 others for their involvement in violence on Friday."

The case was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and others, he said.

- Beed: Bandh Observed to Protests Against Police Action

A ‘bandh’ was observed in Maharashtra’s Beed on Saturday, in protest against police action a day earlier on those sitting on a hunger strike in Jalna.

Officials said that the shutdown called by the Maratha Kranti Morcha in Beed was mostly peaceful, though incidents of stone pelting were reported from Majalgaon, while private and state-run buses stayed off the roads.

- ‘Government-sponsored Act’: Cong Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Condemns Police Action Against Maratha Quota Agitators

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly said that the party condemns the “government-sponsored" act. He said that they should apologise to Maratha community and demanded that immediate action be taken against the police personnel who ordered baton-charge.

A a written assurance about what concrete steps the government is taking for providing reservations should be given to the Maratha community, said Wadettiwar.

- What Is The Protest for Maratha Quota?

The protesters, led by Manoj Jarange, had been staging a hunger strike demanding reservation for the Maratha community at the village since Tuesday.

The reservation in jobs and education provided by the state government to the Maratha community was quashed by the Supreme Court in May 2021, citing the 50 per cent ceiling on total reservations among other grounds.

The chief minister on Wednesday had spoken to the protesters, urging them to end the hunger strike, but they refused to relent, officials said.

On Thursday, shops and other commercial establishments at Wadigodri village in Ambad tehsil had remained closed, while there was a massive protest gathering at Shahgadh earlier in the week.

(With inputs from PTI & ANI)