Jammu Airport to Get Bigger, Better: World-Class Terminal Building to Art & Culture, Details Here

The sensitive airport in Jammu will now see a major expansion, with a new civil enclave and terminal building capable of handling 4.5 million passengers per annum, nearly four times its current capacity. The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday invited tenders for the project worth Rs 523 crore.

News18 has accessed the blueprint of how the Jammu airport will look after the big revamp.

This will involve a new world-class terminal building with enhanced passenger comfort and an elevated road to connect the departure and arrival levels in the proposed terminal building. The terminal building will also incorporate the art and culture of Jammu and provide passengers an experience and understanding of it, including in the facade of the building.

The Jammu airport is situated just 14 km from the India-Pakistan international border and the city is categorized under the stringent security zone.

The airport currently handles about 48 operations per day (24 landings and 24 take-offs) and has an annual operating capacity of 1.2 million passengers per annum. The total passengers handled by the Jammu airport during 2020-21 was 1.2 million passengers and it has witnessed growth of 50% passenger traffic over the past five years.

The terminal building and apron is saturated and needs expansion.

The plan is to expand the airport by nearly 57,000 sq m to meet the proposed passenger capacity of 4.5 million passengers per annum.

The Jammu airport in J&K is also the focal point for pilgrims going to the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra and all routes leading to Kashmir, Doda, and Ladakh start from Jammu city. Jammu is also the most visited place in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The city’s signature Dogra style of architecture will be used in the design of the new terminal building.