Three people who hail from Bihar and work as labourers were shot at in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

The injured have been identified as Anwal Thoker, Heeralal and Pintoo.

The terrorists fired at and injured the three non-local labourers in the Gagran area of the south Kashmir district in the evening, the officials said.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital, they said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the officials added.

