Jammu and Kashmir: First Batch of Light Infantry Agniveers Attested

The first batch of Agniveers of the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry were attested today in a befitting ceremony at the JAK LI Regimental Centre, Srinagar where emotional parents and proud instructors, joined them.

These young boys have been transformed into confident, capable, smart, and proud soldiers and citizens.

“The momentous ceremony commenced with Rashtriya Salute to National Flag followed by oath taking, parade review by the Commandant, piping of Agniveers and concluded with the Regimental Song and the National Anthem with the Agniveers dedicating themselves with resolve to serve the Nation,” Srinagar based defence PRO said.

He said that they commenced their rigorous training on first of January this year. Their overall training which lasted for 24 weeks has enhanced their physical fitness and endurance, sharpened their senses, made them mentally robust and taught them the skills of a soldier necessary to achieve victory in battle.

“The training also focused on building their character, imbibing regimental traditions, military history and ethos, camaraderie and above all an unrelenting spirit. The Agniveers will undergo another seven weeks of intense training before they join their units located across the country,” he said.

Further, PRO in a statement said that in addition to military training, the Agniveers received instructions on varied subjects which empower them to be responsible, wholesome and contributing citizens of our great Nation.

“They embody teamwork, leadership, and dynamism. Their discipline, vibrance, dedication and determination to persevere against all odds is the spirit of a confident generation which will carry the nation in the 21st century,” Defence PRO said.

A lot of youngsters had come forward to join the Army as Agniveers from different parts of Kashmir.

“They have chosen a path, a way of life which is demanding, yet extraordinary and glorious, and today they realized their dreams against all odds thus, setting an example for the youth of our nation in general & Kashmir in particular and will save as role models for the future ‘Agniveers,” a statement read.