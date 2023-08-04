CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gyanvapi Mosque SurveyHaryana ViolenceParliament Monsoon SessionSeema HaiderHijab Ban in Mumbai College
Home » India » J&K: Terrorists Trapped, 3 Army Jawans Injured As Encounter Breaks Out in Kulgam's Forest Area
1-MIN READ

J&K: Terrorists Trapped, 3 Army Jawans Injured As Encounter Breaks Out in Kulgam's Forest Area

Reported By: Ieshan Wani

Edited By: Kavya Mishra

CNN-News18

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 19:36 IST

Kulgam, India

(Representational Image/PTI)

(Representational Image/PTI)

Additional police and Army teams have been rushed to the encounter site as the exchange intensified

At least three Indian Army jawans got injured in an encounter that broke out at high reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional police and army teams have been rushed to the encounter site as the exchange intensified. Some terrorists are reportedly trapped in the region.

The jawans were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. Firing is underway.

“Three (03) jawans got injured in the encounter. They are being evacuated to hospital for treatment," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted

More details awaited.

About the Author
Ieshan Wani
Ieshan Wani, senior correspondent, CNN-News18, has over eight years of experience in reporting, producing and editing news for broadcast, digital and ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Indian Army
  2. jammu and kashmir
first published:August 04, 2023, 19:10 IST
last updated:August 04, 2023, 19:36 IST