J&K: Terrorists Trapped, 3 Army Jawans Injured As Encounter Breaks Out in Kulgam's Forest Area

At least three Indian Army jawans got injured in an encounter that broke out at high reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional police and army teams have been rushed to the encounter site as the exchange intensified. Some terrorists are reportedly trapped in the region.

The jawans were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. Firing is underway.

#KulgamEncounterUpdate: Three (03) jawans got injured in the #encounter. They are being evacuated to hospital for treatment. Search in the area intensifies. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/Wq0ND6GSZr— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 4, 2023

“Three (03) jawans got injured in the encounter. They are being evacuated to hospital for treatment," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted

More details awaited.