Home » India » Jammu and Kashmir: Militant Killed in Encounter in Kulgam
1-MIN READ

Jammu and Kashmir: Militant Killed in Encounter in Kulgam

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 06:53 IST

Srinagar, India

They said one security personnel was injured in the operation (Representational Image/PTI)

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were also recovered

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.

They said one security personnel was injured in the operation.

“01 local #terrorist neutralised. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
  1. jammu and kashmir
  2. encounter
  3. Kulgam
first published:June 27, 2023, 06:53 IST
last updated:June 27, 2023, 06:53 IST