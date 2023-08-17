CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Jammu and Kashmir: Minibus Turns Turtle in Udhampur; 13 Injured
1-MIN READ

Jammu and Kashmir: Minibus Turns Turtle in Udhampur; 13 Injured

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 10:51 IST

Udhampur, India

The accident took place at Batal Ballian area of the district Wednesday night (Representative Image/News18)

The minibus was carrying pilgrims of Machail Mata yatra to Jammu from Paddar belt of Kishtwar district

Thirteen pilgrims, including 10 women, suffered injuries when their minibus turned turtle on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

The accident took place at Batal Ballian area of the district Wednesday night.

The minibus was carrying pilgrims of Machail Mata yatra to Jammu from Paddar belt of Kishtwar district, they said.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital in Udhampur, they said.

Two of them have been shifted to GMC hospital in Jammu, they added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Sanstuti Nath
Sanstuti Nath
  1. jammu and kashmir
  2. accident
  3. udhampur
first published:August 17, 2023, 10:51 IST
last updated:August 17, 2023, 10:51 IST