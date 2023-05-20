Jammu And Kashmir: NIA Raids Underway At 15 Locations In Terror Funding Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids across 15 locations in Jammu and Kashmir. Searches are being carried out in connection with an ongoing terror funding case, officials said on Saturday.

In the Kashmir division, raids are being carried out in Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara and Srinagar, while in the Jammu division, raids are underway in and Poonch and Jammu districts.

“These raids are part of the ongoing investigation into the terror funding case," the officials said.

Meanwhile, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Awantipora conducted raids at multiple locations in Reshipora Tral on Wednesday.

SIU conducted the raid in connection with the case of Police Station Tral, as per the officials.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)