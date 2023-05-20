CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » Jammu And Kashmir: NIA Raids Underway At 15 Locations In Terror Funding Case
1-MIN READ

Jammu And Kashmir: NIA Raids Underway At 15 Locations In Terror Funding Case

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 09:15 IST

Srinagar, India

These raids are part of the ongoing investigation into the terror funding case, the officials said (File photo/News18)

These raids are part of the ongoing investigation into the terror funding case, the officials said (File photo/News18)

In the Kashmir division, raids are being carried out in Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara and Srinagar, while in the Jammu division, raids are underway in and Poonch and Jammu districts

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids across 15 locations in Jammu and Kashmir. Searches are being carried out in connection with an ongoing terror funding case, officials said on Saturday.

In the Kashmir division, raids are being carried out in Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara and Srinagar, while in the Jammu division, raids are underway in and Poonch and Jammu districts.

“These raids are part of the ongoing investigation into the terror funding case," the officials said.

Meanwhile, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Awantipora conducted raids at multiple locations in Reshipora Tral on Wednesday.

top videos

    SIU conducted the raid in connection with the case of Police Station Tral, as per the officials.

    (With inputs from ANI and IANS)

    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    Tags:
    1. jammu and kashmir
    2. NIA
    3. pulwama
    4. raids
    first published:May 20, 2023, 09:04 IST
    last updated:May 20, 2023, 09:15 IST