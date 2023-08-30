J&K: Woman, Two Children Charred to Death in Fire in Ramban

At least three died and two people were injured after three huts caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Najma Begum (25) and her daughters Asma Bano (6) and Iqra Bano (2).

Najma’s husband Ibrahim and mother-in-law Mirja Begum suffered serious burn injuries. They were admitted to a public health centre in Ukheral, an official said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, the official said.

A medical team along with two ambulances from Primary Healthcare Ukheral was deputed towards the spot after receiving information about the fire.

The huts belonged to members of the Gujjar community.

(With PTI inputs)