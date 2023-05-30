Jammu: At Least 7 Killed, 4 Critical as Amritsar-Katra Bus Falls in Deep Gorge

At least seven people have lost their lives, while four others are critically injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Jammu, officials said on Tuesday.

Jammu district collector said the bus was going from Amritsar to Katra when it fell into a deep gorge.

Jammu DC initially said that the death toll in the incident was 10, the toll however was revised later to seven, while four people are said to be in critical condition.

#UPDATE | Jammu DC revises the death toll into the incident where a bus from Amritsar to Katra fell into a gorge - 7 dead, 4 critically injured people shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital & 12 others injured being treated at local PHC.— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

The four critically injured have been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital, while 12 others injured being treated at local PHC.

In another such incident on Monday, 10 people, including two children, died on the spot and three persons were injured after a car was crushed in a head-on collision with a private bus in T Narasipura taluk of Karnataka’s Mysuru, police said.

The incident took place near Kuruburu village on Kollegala-T Narasipura main road. According to the police, the car was completely crushed due to the impact of the accident in what seems to be a head-on collision between the two vehicles. The injured were rushed to hospital.

The deceased, said to be from Sanganakallu in Ballari district, were returning from BR Hills in an Innova car they had hired when the incident took place, a police officer said, adding that they had their train ticket reserved from Mysuru back to Ballari in the evening.

The private bus was said to be on its way towards Kollegala.

In another incident from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, eight people died and several others were injured after a tractor trolley going towards Mansi Devi overturned. Jhunjhunu District Collector Kushal Yadav said the incident took place at around 6:30 pm.