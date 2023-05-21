One Dead, 12 Injured After Bus Carrying Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Overturns in Jammu

One person was killed and over 12 injured when the bus in which they were travelling from Katra to Jammu met with an accident on Sunday. The accident took place in the Mouri area of Katra in the Reasi district of Jammu.

The bus was carrying pilgrims from Rajasthan who were heading back after paying obeisance at the Holy Cave of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Shrine. The injured persons were admitted to nearby Hospitals in Katra and Dansal. More details are awaited.

Two people were killed and 19 others injured when a bus carrying pilgrims rolled down a gorge in the Reasi district in February 2023. The devotees were on their way to Shiv Khori, a famous cave shrine located in Sangar village in Pouni near Reasi town, according to an ANI report.