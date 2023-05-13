CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jammu & Kashmir Government Always Eager To Promote Local Talent Says LG Manoj Sinha
1-MIN READ

Jammu & Kashmir Government Always Eager To Promote Local Talent Says LG Manoj Sinha

Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 13:25 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

LG Manoj Sinha released Words Whispered In The Dark by Bindya Raina Tikoo (File Photo/ANI)

LG Manoj Sinha released Words Whispered In The Dark by Bindya Raina Tikoo (File Photo/ANI)

The government of Jammu and Kashmir is always eager and open for promoting local talent and their skill weather in writing or in art forms said LG Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the Jammu and Kashmir government is always eager to promote local talent as he released a book by young artist-writer Bindya Raina Tikoo.

The “Words Whispered In The Dark", published by Sarvbhasha Prakashan New Delhi, is Tikoo’s second book, and her first in English.

While going through the pages of the book, Sinha said the quotes mentioned in it based on nuances of life situation will motivate the readers.

    The government of Jammu and Kashmir is always eager and open for promoting local talent and their skill weather in writing or in art forms, he said.

    Tikoo, also a poet and announcer, said. “These quotes may be simple in language but can be effective when worked upon in true spirit."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    Sheen Kachroo
    Sheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website.
    jammu and kashmir
    manoj sinha
    India
    May 13, 2023, 13:25 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 13:25 IST