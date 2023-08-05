Four Years of Article 370: PDP Denied Permission to Hold Rally in Srinagar, SC Hearing on August 8

August 5 marks four years of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India, which gave a special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The central government passed a resolution in the Parliament for revoking Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

On the eve of the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, several leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were allegedly taken away by the police as the party was denied to organize a rally in Srinagar on the occasion.

On the other hand, four years later, the Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370.

On the second day of the hearing, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Thurasked how the provision could be revoked in the absence of a constituent assembly. The hearing in the matter will resume on August 8.

Latest Updates on Fourth Anniversary of Article 370

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday said the Srinagar administration denied the party permission to hold an event on the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

“Why is @JmuKmrPolice detaining PDP leaders on the eve of 5th August? Arif Laigroo has been taken by the police in this video," Mehbooba said in a tweet and posted the video which purportedly showed a PDP leader being taken away in a police vehicle.

Some Common FAQs related to Article 370 -

Who Drafted Article 370 for Jammu Kashmir?

Article 370 was drafted in Part XXI of the Indian constitution named ‘Temporary, Transitional and Special Provisions’. According to the blog Law Corner, after Dr BR Ambedkar’s refusal to draft Article 370 for Kashmir, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru asked a member of his cabinet, N Gopalaswami Ayyangar, to do the job.

When Was Article 370 Removed?

On August 5, 2019, the central government passed a resolution in the Parliament for revoking Article 370.

What Are Implications of Abrogation of Article 370?

Article 370, allowed Jammu and Kashmir its own constitution, a separate flag and independence over all issues apart from defence, foreign affairs and communications.

According to the government of India, following the abrogation of Article 370, “the Union territories of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh have been fully integrated into the mainstream of the nation. As a result, all the rights enshrined in the Constitution of India and benefits of all the Central Laws that were being enjoyed by other citizens of the country are now available to the people of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh".