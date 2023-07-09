CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » J&K Police Foils Plot to Revive Separatist Terror Outfits in Srinagar; Several Detained
1-MIN READ

J&K Police Foils Plot to Revive Separatist Terror Outfits in Srinagar; Several Detained

Reported By: Ieshan Wani

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 23:36 IST

Srinagar, India

The police has detained and taken them to Kothi Bagh police station. (Representational Image/PTI)

The police has detained and taken them to Kothi Bagh police station. (Representational Image/PTI)

Sources told News18 that around 43 people had gathered at the hotel for this alleged meeting, which was later broken in by the police.

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday foiled a plot to revive separatist outfits in the valley and detained a group of former terrorists and separatists who were allegedly meeting for this purpose at a hotel in Srinagar.

Sources told News18 that around 43 people had gathered at the hotel for this alleged meeting, which was later broken in by the police.

Some of these people belonged to Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), sources added.

In a tweet, Srinagar police wrote “a search was conducted on the basis of credible info about meeting of some ex-trts of JKLF & erstwhile separatists in a hotel in Srinagar. They were brought to Kothibagh PS for verification. Inquiry has started, prima facie it came out that they were planning to revive JKLF & hurriyat.”

The police has detained and taken them to Kothi Bagh police station where they are being questioned further.

According to our sources,  some of them have been terrorists with the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in the past while others were into active separatist ranks before crackdown by the government.

After the abrogation of 370, government has launched a massive crackdown on separatist elements. NIA has also arrested serval separatists who allegedly were getting funds from Pakistan to fuel unrest in Kashmir.

About the Author
Ieshan Wani
Ieshan Wani, senior correspondent, CNN-News18, has over eight years of experience in reporting, producing and editing news for broadcast, digital and ...Read More
first published:July 09, 2023, 23:36 IST
last updated:July 09, 2023, 23:36 IST