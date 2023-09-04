J&K: Two Terrorists Killed As Encounter Breaks Out in Reasi; 2 Security Forces Personnel Injured

Two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chassana area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Monday, a senior police officer said. A police personnel and an Army jawan were also injured during the exchange of fire.

A search and cordon operation was launched after police received specific information about the presence of two terrorists in the area, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said.

“An encounter started at Reasi on the basis of Police input regarding the presence of two terrorists. Encounter going on in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of Chassana. Police and Army are carrying out the operation, " Singh said.

J&K | An encounter started at Reasi on the basis of Police input regarding the presence of two terrorists. Encounter going on in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of Chassana. Police and Army are carrying out the operation: ADGP Mukesh Singh(File photo) pic.twitter.com/BnrANCCEDS — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

The injured security personnel were rushed to the hospital. More details are awaited.