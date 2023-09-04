CHANGE LANGUAGE
J&K: Two Terrorists Killed As Encounter Breaks Out in Reasi; 2 Security Forces Personnel Injured

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 19:16 IST

Reasi, India

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chassana area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday.(Representational Image)

Encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi: A search and cordon operation was launched after police received specific information about the presence of two terrorists in the area, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said

Two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chassana area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Monday, a senior police officer said. A police personnel and an Army jawan were also injured during the exchange of fire.

A search and cordon operation was launched after police received specific information about the presence of two terrorists in the area, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said.

“An encounter started at Reasi on the basis of Police input regarding the presence of two terrorists. Encounter going on in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of Chassana. Police and Army are carrying out the operation, " Singh said.

The injured security personnel were rushed to the hospital. More details are awaited.

