Jammu & Kashmir: SIA to Reopen Cases Into Killings of Hindus, Sikhs, & Muslims in 90s

The investigation agencies are set to restart a probe into the killings of prominent individuals who were assassinated by terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir in the 90s when the armed insurgency broke out in the Valley.

Sources told News18 that the cases have been identified and will soon be investigated where people will also be urged to come forward. The move comes after the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) launched a probe into the murder case of retired Judge Neelkanth Ganjoo, a Kashmiri Pandit, who was assassinated on November 4, 1989, by terrorists.

Agencies had blamed the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) outfit for the killing but no arrest was made in the case.

“A few more cases are being re-opened. Approximately 10 cases which include that of Hindus, Sikhs, and Muslims," a source privy to the development told News18.

“This is being done to unearth the larger criminal conspiracy behind these killings," the source added.

SIA has published a public notice in local newspapers asking people familiar with facts or circumstances of the murder case of the retired Judge to come forward and share any account of events.

Earlier this year in May, the SIA arrested two residents of Srinagar who were allegedly involved in Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq’s murder in 1990 at his Nigeen residence.

According to the SIA, they were absconding since May 21, 1990, and had gone underground. The agency said that the duo was hiding in Nepal and Pakistan among other places before surreptitiously returning back to Kashmir a few years ago.

In September 1968, then Judge Neelkanth had sentenced JKLF ideologue and co-founder Maqbool Bhat to death, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court in 1982. Maqbool was sent to death for the murder of police CID inspector Amar Chand in 1966. The former judge, after retirement, was killed by JKLF terrorists in 1990. Bhat, on the other hand, was hanged on 11 February 1984 in Tihar Jail in Delhi.

In order to unearth the larger criminal conspiracy behind the killing of retired Judge, Neelkanth Ganjoo, three decades ago, the SIA, through a communique, has appealed to all persons familiar with facts or circumstances of the murder case to come forward and share any account of events which has direct or indirect bearing on the investigation of the case.