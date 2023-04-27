CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed for Traffic After Fresh Landslide
1-MIN READ

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed for Traffic After Fresh Landslide

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 07:59 IST

Banihal, India

Over 300 vehicles are stranded at different points of the highway (Image/ PTI file)

Over 300 vehicles are stranded at different points of the highway (Image/ PTI file)

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by a landslide at Shalgari area in Ramban district

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Thursday following a major landslide in Ramban district, leaving more than 300 vehicles stranded.

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by a landslide at Shalgari area in Ramban district, officials said.

“Over 300 vehicles are stranded at different points of the highway,” an official told PTI.

Workers have been deployed to clear the area, but incessant rain along the Ramban-Banihal sector was proving to be an impediment, an official said. People have been advised not to travel on the highway without confirmation from the traffic control units, they added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
April 27, 2023
April 27, 2023