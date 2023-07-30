CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Weather TodayPSLV-C56 LaunchAnju Himachal RainsArmy Jawan Missing
Home » India » Army Jawan on Leave Goes Missing in J&K's Kulgam; Search Op On, Blood Stains Found in His Car
1-MIN READ

Army Jawan on Leave Goes Missing in J&K's Kulgam; Search Op On, Blood Stains Found in His Car

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

CNN-News18

Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 11:44 IST

Kulgam, India

The Indian Army Soldier, Javed Ahmad Wani. (Image: News18)

The Indian Army Soldier, Javed Ahmad Wani. (Image: News18)

The soldier was posted in the Ladakh region and had come back home on leave

Indian army soldier, Javed Ahmad Wani, went missing from Kashmir’s Kulgam area. Agencies have found blood stains in the missing soldier’s car.

Search operations to find the jawan are underway, but no one has been able to confirm the real reason behind him going missing or his kidnapping.

Wani — posted in Ladakh — came back home on leave. Apparently he was missing from Saturday.

The 25-year-old soldier went missing when he had gone out to make purchases in Chowalgam.

BJP leader Altaf Thakur — in a video — said that this is a new tactic of the militants to target innocent people. “We will find those responsible for kidnapping the soldier and they will be punished, he added.

The army and police have launched a massive search operation and they are checking the area.

Agencies are trying to assess the real reason behind this matter.

(With inputs from Ieshan Wani)

About the Author
Manoj Gupta
Manoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More
Tags:
  1. Indian Army
  2. Kulgam
  3. soldier missing
first published:July 30, 2023, 11:02 IST
last updated:July 30, 2023, 11:44 IST