Army Jawan on Leave Goes Missing in J&K's Kulgam; Search Op On, Blood Stains Found in His Car

Indian army soldier, Javed Ahmad Wani, went missing from Kashmir’s Kulgam area. Agencies have found blood stains in the missing soldier’s car.

Search operations to find the jawan are underway, but no one has been able to confirm the real reason behind him going missing or his kidnapping.

VIDEO | Security forces launch a search operation for a missing Army soldier in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam. pic.twitter.com/fvTyO0PhzS— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2023

Wani — posted in Ladakh — came back home on leave. Apparently he was missing from Saturday.

The 25-year-old soldier went missing when he had gone out to make purchases in Chowalgam.

BJP leader Altaf Thakur — in a video — said that this is a new tactic of the militants to target innocent people. “We will find those responsible for kidnapping the soldier and they will be punished, he added.

VIDEO | “This is a new strategy by militants to target innocent people, but we will find those responsible for kidnapping the Army soldier and they will be punished," says BJP leader Altaf Thakur as an Army soldier goes missing in J&K’s Kulgam. pic.twitter.com/MoCE4feLcc— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2023

The army and police have launched a massive search operation and they are checking the area.

Agencies are trying to assess the real reason behind this matter.

(With inputs from Ieshan Wani)