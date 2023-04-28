Jet Airways' CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor Quits A Year After Joining

Jet Airways CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor has resigned from the airline company, a year after he joined it, sources said.

Kapoor had started working in the airlines in April 2022.

Kapoor has been a veteran of the aviation industry as he has occupied leadership roles in multiple airlines like Vistara and SpiceJet.

This comes as Jet Airways restarted its operations in India last year, after a gap of nearly two and a half years.

With Kapoor at the helm, the airline began operations on domestic routes initially, until the airline reaches the 20 aircraft mark required for it to fly international.

Jet Airways was one of India’s most prolific airlines before it stopped operations in April 2019 due to financial crunch.

With Naresh Goyal as Chairman, it was the only airline besides Air India to have flights to the United States with wide-bodied Boeing aircrafts. Before ceasing operations, Jet Airways had the highest seating capacity for international flights among all airlines operating from India.

