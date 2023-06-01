IAF Training Aircraft Crashes in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar District, Both Pilots Safe

A Kiran trainer aircraft of India Air Force (IAF) crashed into an open field in Chamarajanagar district’s Bhogapura village in Karnataka. The two pilots aboard the jet successfully ejected using parachutes and are reported to have landed safely. No casualties have been reported at this time. Further details are awaited.

A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Makali village of Chamarajanagar in Karnataka. Both pilots including a lady pilot are safe. A Court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash: IAF officials— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

May 8 Crash in Rajasthan

At least three people were killed after an Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, during a routine training sortie on Monday.

The tragedy happened at 9:45 am today, following which the aircraft wreckage fell on a house in Bahlol Nagar in Hanumangarh District, unfortunately leading to the loss of three lives, the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

“The aircraft had got airborne for a routine operational training sortie from the Air Force Station at Suratgarh. Soon thereafter, the pilot experienced an onboard emergency, following which he attempted to recover the aircraft as per existing procedures. Having failed to do so, he initiated an ejection, sustaining minor injuries in the process. The pilot was recovered from about 25 kilometres North East of Suratgarh base," the statement said.

The IAF said it regrets the loss of lives and offers its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, adding that an inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Training Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing on May 30

A two-seater training aircraft in Karnataka was forced to make an emergency landing near Sambra airport in Belagavi due to technical glitches encountered during the flight. The two pilots on board sustained minor injuries and have been taken to the Air Force hospital for medical treatment.

The aircraft, identified as belonging to Redbird, had taken off from Sambra airport around 9:30 am and subsequently landed safely in a farm near Honnihal village. Fortunately, the absence of trees or obstacles in the area prevented a major tragedy from occurring.

Local authorities including the police, fire department, and emergency services swiftly responded to the incident. Nearby villagers also gathered at the site, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Marihal police station.

(With inputs from ANI)