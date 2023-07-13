CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi France VisitWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
Home » India » Jharkhand: 2 Pilgrims Killed, 3 Injured as Their Vehicle Collides with Truck
1-MIN READ

Jharkhand: 2 Pilgrims Killed, 3 Injured as Their Vehicle Collides with Truck

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 14:53 IST

Giridih, India

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Bagodar. (Representational Image)

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Bagodar. (Representational Image)

The accident happened around 3 am near Hesla village in the Bagodar police station area when the pilgrims who went on Kanwar Yatra were returning from the Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar to Hazaribag

Two pilgrims were killed and three others injured after their vehicle collided with a truck in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened around 3 am near Hesla village in the Bagodar police station area when the pilgrims who went on Kanwar Yatra were returning from the Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar to Hazaribag, they said.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Bagodar, they added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Jharkhand
first published:July 13, 2023, 14:44 IST
last updated:July 13, 2023, 14:53 IST