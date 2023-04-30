CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ludhiana Gas LeakMann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea Link
Home » India » Jharkhand: 20-year-old Tribal Woman Gang Raped In Front of Husband; 7 Arrested
1-MIN READ

Jharkhand: 20-year-old Tribal Woman Gang Raped In Front of Husband; 7 Arrested

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 18:15 IST

New Delhi, India

seven suspects have been arrested in the case. (File)

seven suspects have been arrested in the case. (File)

The husband tried to intervene and was beaten up by the accused. The husband however managed to escape to inform the villagers.

A 20-year-old tribal woman was allegedly gang-raped by a group of five to sex men, while she was returning home with her husband in Jharkhand’s Boriyo district.

According to the police, the woman’s husband registered a complaint, and seven suspects have been arrested in the case.

According to the husband’s complaint, they were returning home from a fair when these men dragged his wife forcibly into the nearby bushes, India Today reported. They then took turns to rape her, he added.

The husband tried to intervene and was beaten up by the accused. The husband however managed to escape to inform the villagers.

Eventually, the woman escape and returned to her village without any clothes, according to India Today.

Initially the incident was not reported, however a complaint was filed at the Boriyo police station on Friday after which the woman was taken to the Boriyo Community Health Centre for treatment.

RELATED NEWS

She has also been shifted to another hospital for better treatment.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
Tags:
  1. gang-rape
first published:April 30, 2023, 17:45 IST
last updated:April 30, 2023, 18:15 IST