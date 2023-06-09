CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mumbai MurderMira Road Murder CaseDiabetes & ObesityOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » Jharkhand: 3 Dead, Many Feared Trapped As Illegal Coal Mine Collapses Near Dhanbad | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Jharkhand: 3 Dead, Many Feared Trapped As Illegal Coal Mine Collapses Near Dhanbad | WATCH

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 16:41 IST

Dhanbad, India

An eyewitness said many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the mine caved in. (Photo: ANI)

An eyewitness said many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the mine caved in. (Photo: ANI)

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sindri, Abhishek Kuma, said the exact number of people killed and feared trapped or injured would be known after rescuers are able to locate the victims

A mine being operated illegally collapsed in Jharkhand’s Bhowra colliery area on Friday, claiming at least three lives.

Several people are feared trapped at the site of the incident which occurred at 10.30 am at Bhowra Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), about 21 km from Dhanbad.  Bhowra police station Inspector Binod Oraon said rescue operations are underway.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sindri, Abhishek Kuma, said the exact number of people killed and feared trapped or injured would be known after rescuers are able to locate the victims.

An eyewitness said many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the mine caved in.

“With the help of the locals, three persons were brought out from the debris and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead," the eyewitness said.

(With PTI inputs)

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. death
  2. Dhanbad
  3. Jharkhand
  4. mine
first published:June 09, 2023, 15:50 IST
last updated:June 09, 2023, 16:41 IST