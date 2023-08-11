Jharkhand: CRPF Jawan Killed, Another Injured in Encounter With Maoists in West Singhbhum

A CRPF jawan was killed in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum while another was injured in a Naxal attack on Friday, a senior police officer said. Reportedly, an encounter broke out between a team of CRPF soldiers and CPI (Maoists).

“Two CRPF jawans identified as Sushant Kumar Khuntia and Munnalal Yadav suffered bullet injuries during the encounter. They were airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment. However, Khuntia succumbed to injuries," he said

Sushant Kumar Khuntia, the jawan who was killed in a Maoist attack, hailed from Odisha’s Keonjhar district. He was inducted into CRPF as a jawan in 2012.

Khuntia’s elder brother was also martyred while working in CRPF a few years ago while his father died last year. One of his brothers also died of cancer.

Khuntia got married just two months back and his wife works as an ANM worker in the Telkoi area of Keonjhar. His mother is undergoing treatment for some illness at a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Notably, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also visited the CRPF camp at Dhurwa Sector-2 in Ranchi and paid floral tributes to Khuntia.

While the condition of the other jawan is said to be stable, he is still undergoing treatment.

As far as the details of the encounter are concerned, the encounter broke out in a forest in the Tonto area when a team of police and CRPF were conducting a joint search operation against Maoists in the area, West Singhbhum SP Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

The said search operation is being carried out in the Tonto police station area since August 8.

During the ongoing operation, a huge cache of arms and ammunition have also been seized by the police, officials said.

A total of 11 Maoist bunkers and 17 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were also recovered, a police statement said.

(With inputs from Debasish Behura and PTI)