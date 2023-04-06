Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto Passes Away in Chennai

Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahato died in Chennai while undergoing treatment, CM Hemant Soren announced on Twitter.

“Irreparable damage! Our Tiger Jagarnath Da is no more! Today Jharkhand has lost one of its great agitators, combative, hardworking and popular leader. Respected Jagarnath Mahato ji passed away during treatment in Chennai,” Soren tweeted in Hindi.

He also paid his tributes to the leader and said, “May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult hour of grief.”

Mahato represented the Dumri Vidhan Sabha constituency as a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA. He was 56 years old.

Read all the Latest India News here