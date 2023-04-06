CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto Passes Away in Chennai

Curated By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 11:01 IST

Chennai, India

Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahato died in Chennai while undergoing treatment (Photo: Twitter/@Jagarnathji_mla)

Mahato represented the Dumri Vidhan Sabha constituency as a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA. He was 56 years old.

Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahato died in Chennai while undergoing treatment, CM Hemant Soren announced on Twitter.

“Irreparable damage! Our Tiger Jagarnath Da is no more! Today Jharkhand has lost one of its great agitators, combative, hardworking and popular leader. Respected Jagarnath Mahato ji passed away during treatment in Chennai,” Soren tweeted in Hindi.

He also paid his tributes to the leader and said, “May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult hour of grief.”

About the Author
Revathi Hariharan
A TV news producer turned subeditor, Revathi Hariharan has six years of experience. She is a proud South Indian and can quickly switch between convers...Read More
first published:April 06, 2023, 11:01 IST
last updated:April 06, 2023, 11:01 IST