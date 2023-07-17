Jharkhand Man Dies After Using YouTube Remedy to Treat Toothache

No one is unaware of the life-changing capabilities of social media, but when not used wisely it can have dangerous implications, something similar happened with Jharakhand’s Ajay Mahto who lost his life after following a home remedy for toothache.

According to TOI, 26-year-old Mahto died after allegedly consuming excessive Kaner (oleander) seeds after he watched YouTube videos related to recommendations on how it can relieve severe toothache.

Mahto followed these remedies from YouTube videos and consumed a large number of oleander seeds. Soon his health deteriorated and was then rushed to the Bishnugarh community health centre in Hazaribag. The man was declared dead upon his arrival.

Nunuchand Mahto, the father of the deceased informed doctors that his son consumed kaner seeds after watching YouTube videos to treat his toothache post which he fell ill, TOI reported.

His father further informed that Mahto was staying at a lodge in the Nutan Nagar colony under Hazaribag Muffasil police station where he was preparing for competitive exams. He experienced intense toothache a week ago.

Nunuchand said his son was a hardworking man and had excelled both in class 10 and 12 exams conducted by the CBSE.

He was inspired by several YouTube videos and consumed Kaner seeds instead of consulting a doctor. Hazaribag civil surgeon S P Singh said that the spices are highly dangerous and could be life-threatening.

In another incident reported from Bihar, In a recent incident, a 25-year-old man died after eating 150 momos in a momo-eating food challenge where he bet for Rs 1,000.

The incident occurred at a momo stall at Gyani Mor in the Siwan district of Bihar, where the deceased Vipin Kumar agreed to a bet of Rs 1,000 among friends over who could eat the maximum number of momos and he later slumped to the ground unconscious after eating 150 momos.

At first, his friends thought he was faking but later rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.