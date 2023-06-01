Jharkhand: Rape and Murder of 15-Year-Old Girl Sparks Outrage and Calls for Justice

A 15-year-old minor student from Vedapahari in the Birni police station area of Jharkhand was raped on Sunday and then thrown into a well, ultimately leading to her death. When she was taken to the hospital on Monday morning, she was already lifeless. The visible signs of her swollen face and torn clothes serve as a tragic reminder of the painful death she endured.

The girl was allegedly raped by Mohammad Kaif Ansari and other unidentified men in Baidapahri village of Giridih in Jharkhand.

This incident brings to mind the case of Musffar Ansari and his accomplices, who had earlier raped a 21-year-old Dalit girl in the Bagaridih area of Domchanch, Jharkhand. They had also thrown her into a nearby well in an attempt to conceal the evidence. The incident occurred in February of the previous year.

According to the girl’s father, the perpetrators gang-raped her and threw her into the well with the intent to murder her and destroy the evidence. The 15-year-old girl had been missing from her home since around 2 am on Monday.

The victim’s father shared that on Sunday night, they had attended a function at the house of former village chief Sulochana Devi. The entire family, including their daughter, had accompanied them. Around midnight, they returned home with their daughter, and everyone went to sleep in their respective rooms.

Upon waking up, they discovered their daughter was missing. Eventually, she was found unconscious in a well at Thoria-Gajodih, two kilometers west of their house, around eight o’clock in the morning.

Following this incident, several nearby villages across the area have gone into mourning.

While speaking to CNN-News18, inspector Naveen Singh said: “Kaif Ansari has been arrested in connection with this incident and is currently being interrogated. The body has been sent for postmortem, and we are awaiting the report. Based on the statements of the family members, an FIR has been filed under Sections 302, 307, 376 of the IPC, and the POCSO Act. The police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the other suspects. We appeal to both communities to maintain peace."

Meanwhile, BJP leaders visited the deceased student’s home to offer condolences to the relatives.

Angry locals from five-six neighboring villages, along with supporters of VHP and BJP, held a protest march in Giridih on Wednesday evening, demanding justice for the Hindu family. They called for the arrest of the remaining accused and demanded maximum punishment for them. The protesters raised slogans against the Hemant government and the police department.

top videos

Babulal Marandi, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, expressed his discontent on Twitter, stating, “There is a lot of resentment among the people due to the unsatisfactory action taken by the government. Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji, come out of the compulsion of appeasement. Make arrangements to give harsh punishment to the criminals."

In the past, we have reported on how the Hemant Soren government has failed to control the law and order situation in Jharkhand, particularly concerning tribals. In recent years, there has been an increase in rapes and murders of Hindu tribals in the state, for which opposition leaders blame the appeasement politics of the Soren government. Leaders such as Raghubar Das and Saryu Rai have repeatedly raised concerns about rampant Love Jihad, Land Jihad, and corruption in the state.