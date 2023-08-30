Jharkhand: School Principal 'Thrashes' 50 Students for Not Attending Class

Around 50 students of a private school in Bhogu village were allegedly beaten up with a stick by the principal for missing classes on Monday, a senior police officer said.

Based on complaints registered by the guardians on Tuesday evening, the accused was interrogated, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Rishab Garg.

Garg said a religious programme was organised in village Khamdih, and the students could not attend classes on Monday as they took part in it.

Further investigation is underway, police said.