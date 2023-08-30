CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jawan Music LaunchPakistan vs NepalDavid WarnerNeeraj Chopra
Home » India » Jharkhand: School Principal 'Thrashes' 50 Students for Not Attending Class
1-MIN READ

Jharkhand: School Principal 'Thrashes' 50 Students for Not Attending Class

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 23:14 IST

Medininagar (Daltonganj), India

Police said that further investigation on the case is underway. (Representative Image)

Police said that further investigation on the case is underway. (Representative Image)

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rishab Garg said a religious programme was organised in village Khamdih, and the students could not attend classes on Monday as they took part in it

Around 50 students of a private school in Bhogu village were allegedly beaten up with a stick by the principal for missing classes on Monday, a senior police officer said.

Based on complaints registered by the guardians on Tuesday evening, the accused was interrogated, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Rishab Garg.

Garg said a religious programme was organised in village Khamdih, and the students could not attend classes on Monday as they took part in it.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. student
  2. principal
  3. Jharkhand
first published:August 30, 2023, 23:14 IST
last updated:August 30, 2023, 23:14 IST