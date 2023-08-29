CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Article 35AChandrayaan-3 GhaziabadWest Bengal Blast G20 Summit
Home » India » Jharkhand: Three Killed, Nine Seriously Injured as Car Ploughs into Group Returning from Cultural Event
1-MIN READ

Jharkhand: Three Killed, Nine Seriously Injured as Car Ploughs into Group Returning from Cultural Event

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 11:19 IST

Ranchi, India

The driver has fled with the car after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him (Representational Image)

The driver has fled with the car after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him (Representational Image)

hey were returning to their homes after attending a cultural programme organised in the village on the occasion of the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan

At least three people were killed and nine others seriously injured after a car ploughed into a group of people returning home from a cultural programme in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Baraon village in Chainpur police station area, around 175 km from state capital Ranchi, on Monday midnight, a police officer said. They were returning to their homes after attending a cultural programme organised in the village on the occasion of the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rishav Garg said, “Three people, including a woman, have died in the incident and six other are seriously injured. They are being treated at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital. The driver has fled with the car after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him."

The deceased were identified as Udal Chaurasia (34), Rohit Chaurasia (45) and Madhu Mehta (30), he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. Jharkhand
  2. accident
first published:August 29, 2023, 11:19 IST
last updated:August 29, 2023, 11:19 IST