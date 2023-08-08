WATCH | Jharkhand's Ex-MLA Kicks Man, Makes Him Lick Spit for 'Making Videos of Women Bathing'

A former BJP MLA from Jharkhand took law in his hands and decided to punish a youth from the minority community for allegedly make videos of girls and women while bathing.

In the video, former Jarmundi MLA Devendra Kunwar can be seen telling the youth to do sit-ups. The leader then asks him to spit and lick. As he follows the instructions of the former legislator, Kunwar kicks him. The youth can be seen weeping in the video.

The inhumane punishment was given at the ‘kangaroo court’ of Kunwar, during a gram sabha meeting. Some of the spectators could be seen cheering and recording the video.

Reacting to the viral video, Kunwar called the incident “politically motivated" and said that the video was portrayed in a “wrong manner". Kunwar said that the youth who was punished used to make videos of women while they were bathing. “So the villagers caught the accused and brought him to the panchayat, where the decision was taken in front of the gram sabha.

Devendra Kunwar, a former MLA of Jarmundi, has been close to Babulal Marandi. He contested from the seat on Jharkhand Vikas Morcha ticket in 2009 and 2014, but had to face defeat. Kunwar contested the election in 2019 as well, but this time on a BJP ticket. He, however, lost again.