'Jitne Bhi Mohammedan Bacche Hai...': UP Teacher Makes Students Hit Fellow Classmate | Caught on Camera

A school teacher made students hit a classmate inside the classroom in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. An undated video of the incident which took place in Khabbarpur village went viral on social media.

In the video, the students were seen taking turns slapping their fellow student as asked by the teacher. “I have declared jitne bhi Mohammedan bachhe hai…" the teacher was heard saying in the video while she asked all the students of the class to take turns hitting their classmate.

The teacher even encouraged the students to “hit him harder". In one instance, she asked one of the students to “hit him on his waist" after he had already slapped the kid.

According to an India Today report, the Muslim student’s father removed his son from the school and made a deal with the management of the institution. As per the agreement, he would not file a police complaint regarding the incident and the management would issue a refund for his son’s admission fees.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Khatauli, Ravi Shankar said the woman seen in the video runs the school from her home.

He further added that the teacher made the kid get beaten by his classmates for not doing schoolwork.

➡️थानाक्षेत्र मंसूरपुर के ग्राम खुब्बापुर के स्कूल में अध्यापिका द्वारा एक छात्र की कक्षा के अन्य छात्रों से पिटाई कराने तथा धार्मिक टिप्पणी करने के सम्बन्ध में पुलिस अधीक्षक नगर श्री सत्यनारायण प्रजापत महोदय द्वारा दी गई बाईटः- pic.twitter.com/HuqOTLm0hb— MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) August 25, 2023

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo took cognizance of the matter and assured that “instructions were issued for action". He further appealed to people to not share the video.

“In Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, the incident of a teacher getting a child beaten up by other children in the class has been reported. Taking cognizance, instructions are being issued for action, everyone is requested not to share the video of the child, give information about such incidents by email, do not become a part of the crime by revealing the identity of the children," the official wrote on X.

उत्तरप्रदेश के मुज़फ़्फ़रनगर में एक शिक्षिका द्वारा कक्षा में बच्चे को अन्य बच्चों से पिटवाये जाने की घटना की जानकारी मिली है।संज्ञान ले कर कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देश जारी किए जा रहे हैं,सभी से निवेदन है कि बच्चे का वीडियो शेयर न करें इस तरह की घटना की जानकारी ईमेल द्वारा दें,बच्चों…— प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) August 25, 2023

An official of the Department of Basic Education said a team was formed to investigate the two teachers and the school’s management.