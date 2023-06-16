CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

J&K Encounter: Security Forces Kill Five Terrorists Near LoC in Kupwara District

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 10:17 IST

New Delhi, India

A search operation is still on in the area. (Representational Image/PTI)

The security forces killed five foreign terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning.

The encounter started early morning after security forces launched an operation based on a specific input in Jumagund area near the LoC in the north Kashmir district.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said on Twitter, Five (05) foreign #terrorists killed in #encounter. Search in the area is going on".

(More details awaited)

first published:June 16, 2023, 10:10 IST
last updated:June 16, 2023, 10:17 IST