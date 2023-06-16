J&K Encounter: Security Forces Kill Five Terrorists Near LoC in Kupwara District

The security forces killed five foreign terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning.

The encounter started early morning after security forces launched an operation based on a specific input in Jumagund area near the LoC in the north Kashmir district.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said on Twitter, Five (05) foreign #terrorists killed in #encounter. Search in the area is going on".

(More details awaited)