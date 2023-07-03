J&K Govt Approves Land to Landless Poor; LG Sinha Calls it 'Historic'

In a landmark decision, the Jammu & Kashmir Government has approved a proposal for allotment of 5 Marlas of land each to landless Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin beneficiaries.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called this “historic,’ and termed it a “golden chapter" of the ongoing administration.

Addressing a press conference at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, the LG said this was a new beginning for thousands of landless families, said that “this historic decision will prove to be a golden chapter in Administration’s effort for social justice, equality, respect, and equal opportunities to all citizens."

Sinha further highlighted that the poor have been the centre of government policies, but till now a substantial population of them were devoid of basic facilities and rights even after seven decades of Independence.

“This path-breaking decision will not only entitle the landless poor to own a piece of land and have a house but it will also provide them means of livelihood, raise their living standards and realize their dreams and aspirations,” he said.

Till now, 2,711 landless families have been given land and more will be covered shortly.

“A total of 199550 homeless families have been identified and till June 21, 144000 families have been given sanction while remaining will be covered as well," Sinha said.

The Ministry of Rural Development, has allocated an additional target of 199550 houses to J&K for the financial year 2023-2024 for saturation of the Awaas and Permanent waiting list ​2018-19.

“Jammu Kashmir government is committed to Inclusive development. This move will open up endless opportunities to the poor and downtrodden and with this landmark decision the administration is acknowledging their immense contribution in the task of nation building,” the Lt Governor told media.

On being asked if West Pakistan Refugees were covered under the scheme, the LG said that there is no caste or religion being followed in the scheme.

The decision which was taken by the Administrative Council on 21st June 2023. The present allotment restricted to only the left out cases out of Permanent waiting list 2018-19, which may later, at the time of launch of next phase of PMAY(G) scheme in 2024-25 be extended to the same categories of landless beneficiaries, who otherwise become eligible for getting housing assistance under PMAY(G) Phase-III.