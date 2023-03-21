J&K Govt Initiates Action Against Contractors Who Failed 'Security Test'; Orders To Not Give Then Further Contracts

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered action against contractors and suppliers who have been allegedly involved in terrorism and anti-India activities in the Valley in the past. The move has evoked sharp criticism from the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a March 15 order accessed exclusively by News18, the department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has been forwarded the list of people who have failed the ‘security test’.

The government has directed the authorities to initiate action against them as per law and ensure no contracts from the department are allotted to them in the future.

Sources in the intelligence told News18 that they have an old record of terrorism and other such activities and they have been ‘blacklisted.’

A source said that “some of these people have been involved in anti-India activities and terrorism and have a record."

A list forwarded by the CID of Jammu and Kashmir police to the department which has been accessed by News18 has names of 345 such contractors and suppliers.

Meanwhile, political parties have lashed out at the government claiming this would further alienate the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti while hitting out at the intelligence agencies wrote that “in J&K intelligence agencies devote all their energies towards Kashmiris by now criminalising even their livelihood in the guise of ‘security. Same agencies are duped by dozens of local Kiran Patels created & empowered by them to perpetuate falsehood of ‘Naya Kashmir’."

Altaf Bukhari, the President of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, told the media this was an attempt to create fear while requesting LG to end fear so that peace continues to be established.

“Why are they trying to disturb the peace of mind of people? Mr. LG this isn’t ‘Naya Kashmir.’ You are taking out old cases, don’t those who are living normal lives have the right to live?" he questioned LG Manoj Sinha.

​The Jammu and Kashmir administration has been terminating employees who allegedly have been found involved in anti-national activities in the past.

