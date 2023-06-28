CHANGE LANGUAGE
JK LG Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia for Kin of Those Killed in Accidents in Doda, Ramban

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 08:00 IST

LG Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the unfortunate road accidents(Photo: Twitter/@manojsinha_)

Eight people were killed and 17 sustained injuries after three vehicles plunged into deep gorges in the two districts in three separate incidents on Tuesday

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those killed in road accidents in Doda and Ramban districts.

The LG announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the accidents.

Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the unfortunate road accidents.

In a tweet, the LG said, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives in unfortunate road accidents in Doda and Ramban. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. Directed the DCs to ensure all necessary assistance to the affected”.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
